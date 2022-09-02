Scala Market Capitalization Hits $513,351.59 (XLA)

Scala (XLA) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Scala has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $513,351.59 and $261.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 402.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,861.88 or 0.19382272 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00830794 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015967 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io.

Buying and Selling Scala

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.