Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,350 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 307,768 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Schneider National by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 142,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Schneider National Profile

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.