Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 104.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Scholastic worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Scholastic by 49.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,268 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at $807,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Scholastic by 48.0% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Scholastic by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Scholastic during the first quarter valued at $580,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Scholastic Stock Performance

Scholastic Increases Dividend

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.89. Scholastic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Scholastic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insider Transactions at Scholastic

In other news, insider Sasha Quinton sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $340,749.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Profile

(Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.