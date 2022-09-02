Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $539,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.51 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

