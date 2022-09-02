Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $631,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.36. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

