ScPrime Reaches One Day Volume of $4,305.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, ScPrime has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $9.65 million and approximately $4,305.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001076 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004436 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 44,060,742 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ScPrime

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

