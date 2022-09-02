Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $54,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on STX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.95.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of STX opened at $65.92 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

