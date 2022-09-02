Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $79.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Fox Advisors cut Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.95.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of STX opened at $65.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.07. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.5% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

