Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark lowered shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

STX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.95.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $65.92 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

