Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $113.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.95.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock opened at $65.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.07. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $501,232,000 after buying an additional 3,058,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $221,348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,025,744,000 after buying an additional 1,400,931 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,445,000 after buying an additional 1,134,751 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.