Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.95.

STX opened at $65.92 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average of $84.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

