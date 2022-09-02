Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.95.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $65.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.07. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 13,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $137,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,064,798,000 after acquiring an additional 230,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

