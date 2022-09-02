Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Barclays

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Fox Advisors downgraded Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.95.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $65.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.07. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 13,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,064,798,000 after buying an additional 230,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

