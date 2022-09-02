Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STX. Bank of America reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $65.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average of $84.07.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,598 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,167,756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $154,865,000 after acquiring an additional 33,081 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 118,472 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after buying an additional 89,010 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

