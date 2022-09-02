Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Tilly’s in a report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Tilly’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TLYS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $220.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.29 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,561 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $57,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,414 shares in the company, valued at $247,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

