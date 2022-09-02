Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $34.75 Million

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Secret has a total market cap of $34.75 million and $13,386.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00227793 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004127 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008924 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004982 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00438219 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

