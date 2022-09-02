Secured MoonRat Token Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week (SMRAT)

Secured MoonRat Token (SMRAT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Secured MoonRat Token has a total market capitalization of $980,364.15 and $11,130.00 worth of Secured MoonRat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secured MoonRat Token has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Secured MoonRat Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.73 or 0.01502636 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00827199 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015749 BTC.
Secured MoonRat Token Coin Profile
Secured MoonRat Token’s official Twitter account is @MoonRatFinance.
