Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.99

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.99 and traded as low as $7.38. Security National Financial shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 5,852 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Security National Financial in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $159.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNFCA. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,273,000 after buying an additional 123,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. 32.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

