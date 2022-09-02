Seedify.fund (SFUND) Price Reaches $2.03

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for $2.03 or 0.00010170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded up 4% against the dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $72.12 million and $2.75 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.39 or 0.01520432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00829531 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015715 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,539,794 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars.

