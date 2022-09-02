SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,260

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,560 ($18.85) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,388 ($16.77) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEGRO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,338.67 ($16.18).

SEGRO Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at GBX 891.60 ($10.77) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,026.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,154.59. The company has a market cap of £10.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 270.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 888.80 ($10.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,508 ($18.22).

Insider Buying and Selling at SEGRO

About SEGRO

In other SEGRO news, insider Andy Harrison bought 40,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 988 ($11.94) per share, with a total value of £397,166.12 ($479,901.06).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

