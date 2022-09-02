SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,560 to GBX 1,260. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. SEGRO traded as low as GBX 944.20 ($11.41) and last traded at GBX 945 ($11.42), with a volume of 141026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 963.40 ($11.64).

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SGRO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,388 ($16.77) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEGRO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,338.67 ($16.18).

Insider Transactions at SEGRO

In other SEGRO news, insider Andy Harrison purchased 40,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 988 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of £397,166.12 ($479,901.06).

SEGRO Price Performance

SEGRO Cuts Dividend

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,026.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,154.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49. The firm has a market cap of £11.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 270.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a GBX 8.10 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

