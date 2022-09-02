SelfKey Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. SelfKey has a total market cap of $22.53 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfKey coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey (KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 coins. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SelfKey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

