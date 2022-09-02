Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average of $47.15.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after acquiring an additional 20,268 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Further Reading

