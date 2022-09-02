Sentinel Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $895,351.00 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $30.94 million and approximately $895,351.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00015906 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005236 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000953 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,811 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars.

