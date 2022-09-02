SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Barclays

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on S. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.35.

Shares of S opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.57.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $25,666,385.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,309,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,211,639.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $25,666,385.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,309,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,211,639.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $20,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,288,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,281,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,168,895 shares of company stock valued at $46,796,931. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in SentinelOne in the second quarter worth $434,000. SQN Investors LP raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 10.9% in the second quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 1,121,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,161,000 after purchasing an additional 110,229 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in SentinelOne in the second quarter worth $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 220.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

