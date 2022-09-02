Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Trading Up 0.1%

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 10.44 and last traded at 10.40. Approximately 12,491 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at 10.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 10.55.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,030 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 59,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

