Shadow Token Price Tops $0.0110 (SHDW)

Shadow Token (SHDW) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Shadow Token has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Shadow Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadow Token has a market cap of $76,774.32 and $62.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,990.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.36 or 0.14782196 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001633 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002270 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00814993 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015824 BTC.
Shadow Token Coin Profile
Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shadow Token’s official website is www.shadowera.com.
Shadow Token Coin Trading
