Shardus (ULT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,598.00

Shardus (ULT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Shardus coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shardus has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Shardus has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $10,598.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shardus alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.72 or 0.00464745 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000357 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.29 or 0.01830900 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00240664 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Shardus Profile

ULT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. Shardus’ official website is shardus.com. Shardus’ official message board is medium.com/@Shardus. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Shardus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shardus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shardus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shardus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shardus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.