Shardus (ULT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,598.00

Shardus (ULT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Shardus coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shardus has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Shardus has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $10,598.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- HEX (HEX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000212 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.72 or 0.00464745 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000179 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.29 or 0.01830900 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001833 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005462 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00240664 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000142 BTC.
Shardus Profile
ULT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. Shardus’ official website is shardus.com. Shardus’ official message board is medium.com/@Shardus. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Shardus Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shardus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shardus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
