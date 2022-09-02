Sheesha Finance [BEP20] (SHEESHA) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Sheesha Finance [BEP20] (SHEESHA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Sheesha Finance [BEP20] coin can now be bought for approximately $22.37 or 0.00112036 BTC on exchanges. Sheesha Finance [BEP20] has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $813,437.00 worth of Sheesha Finance [BEP20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sheesha Finance [BEP20] has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 79.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.76 or 0.01496501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00829287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015640 BTC.

Sheesha Finance [BEP20] Profile

Sheesha Finance [BEP20] launched on March 25th, 2021. Sheesha Finance [BEP20]’s official Twitter account is @Sheeshafinance.

Sheesha Finance [BEP20] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Participating in Sheesha Finance is a straightforward approach known as a liquidity generation event. This event allows anyone to participate by contributing ETH/BNB and receiving a portion of Liquidity Provision (LP) tokens in the process. These tokens can be staked and should be for a variety of benefits. “

