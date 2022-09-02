Shiba Inu Trading Down 8.7% This Week (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Shiba Inu has a total market cap of $6.69 billion and $271.08 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shiba Inu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,573.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.19 or 0.12917824 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00823697 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015739 BTC.
Shiba Inu Coin Profile
Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy. Shiba Inu’s official website is www.shiba.win. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken.
Shiba Inu Coin Trading
