Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair cut shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 82.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $376,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 74.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 93,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 39,830 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 752,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 58,508 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 93.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFT opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $69.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.79. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $223.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.03 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 420.06% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shift Technologies will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

