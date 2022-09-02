Shih Tzu Price Up 23.5% Over Last Week (SHIH)

Shih Tzu (SHIH) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Shih Tzu has a total market capitalization of $901,160.69 and $18,351.00 worth of Shih Tzu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shih Tzu has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shih Tzu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00029325 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00083766 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00040996 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Shih Tzu Profile

SHIH is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2021. Shih Tzu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Shih Tzu’s official website is www.shih-tzu.org. Shih Tzu’s official Twitter account is @ShihTzuToken.

Shih Tzu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shih-Tzu Coin was created with the sole purpose of serving the world. Unlike the Meme coin, it seeks to go beyond being just a Meme trend and create an impact on the life and care of “the man's best friend” using the blockchain ecosystem. Shih-Tzu came to life with a revolutionary vision to flip the crypto-sphere with the indispensable goal of bringing not just an actual value of being the first Meme coin but curating Meme + NFT projects interchangeably. It is a Meme dog coin, but in the “wallet of holders,” a different narrative is planted. $SHIH shares one of the most exciting action plans: the NFT collaboration of animal lovers and artists utilizing a swap product.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shih Tzu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shih Tzu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shih Tzu using one of the exchanges listed above.

