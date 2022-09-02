Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Now Covered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

SHBI opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $374.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 18.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,705,000 after buying an additional 43,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $885,000. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

