Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Now Covered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shore Bancshares Price Performance
SHBI opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $374.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19.
Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 18.56%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shore Bancshares
About Shore Bancshares
Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.
