Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 330 ($3.99) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.87) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.99) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.93) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 321 ($3.88).

Tesco Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 244.20 ($2.95) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 260.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 267.48. The company has a market cap of £18.29 billion and a PE ratio of 1,285.26. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 242.30 ($2.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

