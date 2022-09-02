Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.31) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Thursday.

Kainos Group Stock Performance

LON:KNOS opened at GBX 1,353 ($16.35) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,267.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,263.91. Kainos Group has a 12-month low of GBX 954.50 ($11.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,100 ($25.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 4,637.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

