Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)

Carr’s Group (LON:CARR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of CARR stock opened at GBX 127.25 ($1.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £119.61 million and a PE ratio of 1,618.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 131.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 140.88. Carr’s Group has a 12 month low of GBX 122.54 ($1.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 168.50 ($2.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies supplementation products for livestock. It offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, and SmartLic brands; boluses under the Tracesure brand; and protein products under the AminoMax brand.

