Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Grafton Group Price Performance

Grafton Group stock opened at GBX 704 ($8.51) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 779.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 903.34. Grafton Group has a 12 month low of GBX 685 ($8.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,410 ($17.04). The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 818.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.