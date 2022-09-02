Short Interest in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Declines By 9.1%

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,800 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 720,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Partners L P grew its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 67,841,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,173 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 15.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,084,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 272,024 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 56.0% during the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 669,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 240,141 shares during the period. Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 374,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of AKA stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.33 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. a.k.a. Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

