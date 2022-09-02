Short Interest in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Drops By 7.8%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 2,830,000 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 595,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 9.9 %

ARCT stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $58.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.90.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 407.91% and a negative return on equity of 73.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCT. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

