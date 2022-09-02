Short Interest in AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Declines By 7.3%

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,800 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 508,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
AUO Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AUOTY opened at $6.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. AUO has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $8.73.
AUO Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th were given a $0.2456 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.
AUO Company Profile
AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.
