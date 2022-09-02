Short Interest in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Declines By 8.3%

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 549,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $15.87 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $668.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

