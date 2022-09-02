Short Interest in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Decreases By 6.9%

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
BIT Mining Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of BTCM stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. BIT Mining has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.47.
Institutional Trading of BIT Mining
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 105.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 390.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 97,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 18.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BIT Mining
BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BIT Mining (BTCM)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.