Short Interest in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Decreases By 6.9%

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of BTCM stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. BIT Mining has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 105.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 390.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 97,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 18.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

