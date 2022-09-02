Short Interest in Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Decreases By 10.0%

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.0 days.
Bitcoin Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BTGGF opened at $24.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85. Bitcoin Group has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $63.43.
About Bitcoin Group
