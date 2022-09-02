Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Declines By 11.0%

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the July 31st total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE BME opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.34. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $49.23.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME)
