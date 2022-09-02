Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Declines By 11.0%

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the July 31st total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BME opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.34. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $49.23.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.