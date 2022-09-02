Short Interest in Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Decreases By 8.6%

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of BDCO stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Blue Dolphin Energy alerts:

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $136.12 million for the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 70.51%.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations; and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.