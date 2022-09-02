Short Interest in Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Declines By 7.5%

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,600 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 341,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 263.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BYDGF shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$188.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$195.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Shares of BYDGF opened at $136.00 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $214.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.99 and a 200-day moving average of $121.95.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

