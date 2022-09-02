Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Drops By 9.4%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.5 days.

Close Brothers Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CBGPY opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Close Brothers Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Investec upgraded Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,140 ($13.77) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

