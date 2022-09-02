Short Interest in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Drops By 9.9%

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 824,700 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the July 31st total of 915,500 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 199,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of ETON opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.19. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.72.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.

