Short Interest in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Drops By 10.4%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,370,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the July 31st total of 17,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $169,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $744,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,704,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,807,173.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $169,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 527,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,824. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

eXp World Trading Down 0.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the first quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 1,286.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. eXp World has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 3.05.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11). eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

