Short Interest in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Declines By 8.3%

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 156,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EYPT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,841,000 after acquiring an additional 815,111 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 871,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 249,083 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 187,958 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,219,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 186,899 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $336.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.26. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $21.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

(Get Rating)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

